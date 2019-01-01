Madonna launching Madame X radio channel

Madonna will become a radio host next week (beg01Jul19) with the debut of her own exclusive SiriusXM channel.

The 60-year-old superstar announced the new venture on Friday (28Jun19), two weeks after the launch of her new album, Madame X.

"This channel brings you into the intricate world of Madame X," she shared in a statement.

"You'll learn more about the creative process behind my latest album and gain a deeper understanding of what drives me as an artist and a performer."

The channel, also called Madame X, will feature behind the scenes stories about the making of Madonna's project, and some of her classic songs.

Scott Greenstein, President of SiriusXM, added, "Madonna is an artist who is the very definition of a musical and cultural icon. Her voice, songwriting, performances, and life's work has made her a universal force. Along the way she has created some of the most creative and biggest-selling albums of all time."

He continued, "Our exclusive channel celebrating Madonna is a truly comprehensive deep dive into the music of one of the world's most legendary artists."

Madame X debuted atop America's Billboard 200 chart, becoming Madonna's ninth number one album in the U.S.