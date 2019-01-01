NEWS Stormzy had the 'greatest night of his entire life' headline the Pyramid Stage Newsdesk Share with :







Stormzy had the "greatest night of his entire life" as he headlined the famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival on Friday (28.06.19).



The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker became the first British rapper to headline the festival as he thrilled the crowd with an electric set, which also raised awareness of a number of wider issues.



Addressing the crowd, he told them: "Glastonbury 2019, what we saying tonight? This is the greatest night of my entire life. Whos got energy today?"



Stormzy opened his set with 'Know Me From', before segueing into 'First Things First' and 'One Take Freestyle'.



The 25-year-old rapper also took the time to thank some of his own heroes and also praise all the new talent in the grime industry that was coming up alongside him including Krept & Konan, Yungen and Stefflon Don.



He said: "Glastonbury, this is the most iconic night of my life. I feel like the 25 years of my life has led up to this moment right here. There's so many people that have inspired me - from Wiley, Skepta, Dizzee Rascal, Giggs, Ghetts, Tinie Tempah, Lethal Bizzle ... [And] there's so many legends, there's so many of us coming through right now."



Stormzy also paid tribute to his late fellow artist and "brother" Cadet, who passed away earlier this year in a car accident.



Dave and Fredo joined Stormzy on stage to perform their track 'Funky Friday', with the 21-year-old star taking a moment to thank the headliner for the opportunity and for allowing him and others to "believe".



He said: "I've got to say thank you bro, before I leave this stage. You’ve made it possible, bro, you’ve allowed man like us to believe bro. This is your moment, the greatest. I love you bro!"



Chris Martin joined Stormzy for 'Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 1' whilst the rapper thanked his pal Ed Sheeran for his friendship and support before performing 'Shape of You'. There was also a string of important messages on wider issues littered through his set, with a pair of ballet dancers taking to the stage as the VT revealed pointe ballet shoes have now been made in colours that match black skin tones.



The penultimate song of his set was 'Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2', where he took his fans to church with him before ending the headline performance with an amazing high energy rendition of 'Big for Your Boots'



Stormzy's setlist:

'Know Me From'

'First Things First'

'One Take Freestyle'

'Mr Skeng'

'Cigarettes and Cush'

'Sweet Like Chocolate'

'Ultralight Beam'

'Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 1' ft. Chris Martin

'Crown'

'Return of the Rucksack'

'Bad Boys'

'Shape of You'

'Funky Friday' ft. Dave and Fredo

'Vossi Bop'

'Shut Up'

'Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2'

'Big for Your Boots'