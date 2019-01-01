Lady Gaga joins LGBTQ community at Stonewall Day celebrations

Lady Gaga thrilled her LGBTQ fans on Friday (28Jun19) by delivering a powerful speech onstage as part of the Pride Live Stonewall Day celebrations in New York City.

The Born This Way hitmaker joined the crowds packed into Manhattan's West Village to mark the 50th anniversary of the city's 1969 Stonewall riots, which served as the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement, and shared her love and admiration for everyone who continues to fight the good fight.

Dressed in a colourful leather jacket over a black bra top and denim shorts, Gaga hit the stage at the event and told the audience, "Happy WorldPride!

"It makes me cry, I am so emotional today. This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance, and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage!"

She went on to show her dedication to the cause by stating, "True love is when you would take a bullet for someone. And you know I would take a bullet for you any day of the week."

Gaga then turned her attention to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and his conservative cabinet, urging members of the community to use their voices and their votes to "change the system of an extremely oppressive administration" and imagine the progress they can make in the decades to come if they continue to "inject the world with this message of unity and passion".

The singer isn't the only pop superstar to help LGBTQ activists celebrate WorldPride this weekend - Madonna will headline the Pride Island festivities in the Big Apple on Sunday, when she joins a line-up also featuring Grace Jones, and Teyana Taylor.