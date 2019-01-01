Nicki Minaj fired from waitress job over stolen pen

Nicki Minaj was fired from her waitressing job at seafood restaurant Red Lobster following a bad encounter with a pair of diners.

The 36-year-old Megatron hitmaker went on a special dinner date to the restaurant during Thursday's instalment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And the star revealed she was once dismissed from a job at the establishment after locking horns with a table of rude customers.

"I walked up to this lady, her and her boyfriend walked out of the restaurant, they took my pen and they didn't tip me," the star began. "I go up to the car and I banged on the window and I said, 'Give me my pen.'"

The Starships rapper went on to detail that the situation escalated quickly, adding: "The manager fired me on the spot."

During the skit, Minaj and Fallon donned black Red Lobster uniforms to serve food to the unassuming patrons, and the hitmaker seemed perfectly at ease going back to her waitressing roots.

When serving a table of diners from her home country of Trinidad, an overjoyed Minaj gushed: "My country! My country is in the building."

At the end of the section, the late night host thrilled the star by presenting her with a black card that gets her free biscuits at the restaurant for life.

"Oh my God, this is the nicest thing anyone has ever given me," she exclaimed.