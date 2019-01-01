Stormzy overwhelmed to become Glastonbury's first black British headliner

Stormzy is "overwhelmed with emotions" at becoming Glastonbury's first black British headliner.

The U.K. rapper, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., will take to the British music event's main Pyramid Stage on Friday night for his biggest gig to date.

Several African-American stars have topped the bill at the event, including Beyonce, JAY-Z, and Kanye West, but Stormzy is the first homegrown black musician to receive the honour, as well as being its youngest headliner in 48 years, facts that aren't lost on the Vossi Bop hitmaker.

"I an (sic) first black British artist to headline Glastonbury," he tweeted on the morning before his set. "At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I'm overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I've ever experienced."

In a second tweet, he thanked God and festival organisers Emily and Michael Eavis for giving him the opportunity.

"I feel my entire life has lead to this moment. Can't explain or fathom what this all is but I am 100% sure this is all God and his favour. Giving him all the glory," the London-born musician wrote. "Thank you to Emily & Mike Eavis for believing in me I can't wait to see you and hug you both thank you so much (heart emoji).

Stormzy's Other Stage set was one of the big talking points of the 2017 festival, as he honoured the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire, in which 72 people had lost their lives just days before.

The 2019 event's other headliners are The Killers and The Cure.