Lewis Capaldi terrified ahead of Glastonbury debut

British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is terrified he'll ruin his career by messing up his first-ever Glastonbury set.

The 22-year-old topped the U.K. singles charts for seven weeks with his hit Someone You Loved earlier this year, but the rising star admitted he's terrified he'll mess up during his gig on the Other Stage at the iconic British music event on Saturday and ruin his career.

"I've always wanted to play Glastonbury - but now I am, I'm like, 'F**k, this is serious,'" the young musician told British newspaper The Sun. "I've never played a festival like this. People have said it could be career-defining. At the same time I keep thinking it could be f**king career-ending."

Despite his concerns, the star confessed he hasn't sought advice from his elders, adding: "I have not spoken to anyone about my set. There has been no one imparting wisdom. You've just got to go out and make it your own. If you f**k up, you f**k up on your own."

One person Lewis does want to meet at Glastonbury is Liam Gallagher, who is set to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday. The star unexpectedly landed in the middle of the ex-Oasis frontman's feud with his brother Noel, who criticised the Scottish troubadour's music on Twitter.

“If there was ever an opportunity to hang out with Liam, this is it," Lewis quipped. "I love Oasis and to have a slagging-off is amazing. I mean, he tweeted me back - f**king Noel Gallagher sent me a tweet."

Glastonbury officially gets underway on Friday, with Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers and Christine and the Queens headlining the Other Stage, and Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure topping the bill on the main Pyramid Stage.