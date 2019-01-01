Lizzo slams 'racist scumbag' security guard over backstage assault

Lizzo has taken aim at a security guard who she claims assaulted a member of her team backstage at the 2019 Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The star played what she called "the best show ever" at the music event on Thursday night, but things took an unlikely turn when the Juice singer took to Twitter to detail the alleged attack.

"Did anybody get footage of the security guard that tackled and attacked my team @Summerfest," the star posted. "They slapped and manhandled my hair stylist and stylist and I'm out for blood."

In a second tweet posted shortly after, Lizzo shared a clip of the security guard in question, adding: "(He) attacked my hair stylist and my stylist… He tackled them to the ground and manhandled them and slapped them.

"They're keeping me from going over there and having my way with him, but I'm filming this right now just in case I need some evidence and just in case I need to put this on the internet," the Truth Hurts star continued, speaking over the clip. "He needs to be in handcuffs."

The security official refused to reveal his name when asked by the performer.

In the caption, Lizzo wrote: "This racist bigot put his hands on my people and used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds."

After the singer posted that she and her team planned to file a complaint against the guard, officials from Summerfest issued a statement, insisting: "We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation."

"We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans," the statement continued. "We will take appropriate action."

"UPDATE: @Summerfest responded and will be investigating the guards who attacked my team! Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have it all helps!" Lizzo later posted.