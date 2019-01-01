NEWS Lewis Capaldi reclaims albums top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi bounces back to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with is debut collection Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.



The album fights off three new entries in this week’s Top 5, including Will Young’s Lexicon, which debuts at Number 2. All of Will’s albums have peaked within the Top 2 on the albums chart, with four reaching Number 1.



Last week’s leader, Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars, drops two places to Number 3, Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings makes its debut at Number 4, and Irish indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club are new at Number 5 with their fourth record False Alarm.



The Raconteurs secure a third Top 10 with Help Us Stranger, new at 8, Hot Chip’s seventh album A Bath Full of Ecstasy enters at 11, and Hollywood Vampires – the supergroup comprising of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry - are at 17 with Rise.



Outside the Top 20, an album of Prince rarities and demos that later became huge hits for other artists, The Originals, is new at 21, and Lil Nas X’s debut EP 7 – featuring his Number 1 hit Old Town Road - lands at 23.



Further down, Erratic Cinema by Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon re-enters the Top 40 at Number 30, Pink’s Greatest Hits – So Far vaults 33 places to Number 34 as her world tour reaches the UK, and the Beatles’ hits album 1 is up 18 spots to Number 38 following the release of the new Beatles-themed film Yesterday.