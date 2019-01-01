NEWS Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber hold off Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello to keep Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber extend their reign at Number 1 with I Don’t Care to a seventh consecutive week on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



The song, which features on Ed’s upcoming No.6 Collaborations Project (out July 12), leads its closest rival by 8,500 combined sales. Additionally, Ed’s Cross Me ft. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock reaches a new peak at Number 4 following the release of its music video.



Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sashay into second place with Señorita, claiming this week’s highest new entry. It’s the pair’s second collaboration, following 2015’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.



As Stormzy prepares to headline Glastonbury tonight, he claims two Top 5 singles: Vossi Bop (3) which debuted at Number 1 in May, and brand-new single Crown (5).



Elsewhere, Sigala and Becky Hill rise three places to the cusp of the Top 10 at 11 with Wish You Well, while Mabel’s Mad Love climbs three to 13.



Mocking It by Jay1 debuts at Number 19 - the Coventry rapper’s second Top 20 hit after Your Mrs (third including his feature on the remix of Russ and Tion Wayne’s Keisha & Becky).



Bugzy Malone claims his first Top 20 single with Kilos feat. fellow Mancunian rapper Aitch at 20, Lil Nas X’s Panini – the follow-up to chart-topper Old Town Town – opens at 25, and UK drill rappers Russ MB and Digga D impact at 28 with their new track Mr Sheeen.



Finally, Nicki Minaj claims her 35th Top 40 track with Megatron at Number 34, and Mark Ronson’s Find U Again ft. Camila Cabello vaults 17 places to Number 37 following the release of his latest album Late Night Feelings.

