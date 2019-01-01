Demi Lovato's new tattoo reminds her to always put 'me first'

Demi Lovato has given herself a permanent reminder to always put herself first with a new tattoo.

The Confident hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of the new inking, a rendering of the word "me" on the inside of the ring finger on her right hand.

Alongside the picture, Demi wrote a simple caption of "Me first", before thanking tattoo artist Winter Stone "for my new forever reminder" and adding the hashtag "#I (heart emoji) me."

Tattoo star Winter also shared the same picture on her Instagram page, writing: "ME @ddlovato Me first! #singleneedle #me #mefirst #delicatelysharp #tattooedgirls."

It's not the first time Winter has been in charge of inking Demi - the songstress previously turned to the tattooist to get a dainty rose etched on the inside of her index finger on her right hand.

The black-and-white snap quickly garnered attention from some of the star's 72 million Instagram followers, with Clean Bandit musician Grace Chatto posting two red hearts in the comments section and another user writing, "This is the best."

Another third follower added: "We're here for self-love, baby."

The latest addition to Demi's tattoo collection comes after the 26-year-old told fans she's going to use her next album to share her "side of the story" in her first new material since her near-fatal drug overdose last July.

"You know what's great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," she shared in a post on her Instagram Stories.