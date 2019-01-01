Backyard Sessions: Crowdfunding their future through homegrown support

Backyard Sessions is a family friendly electronic music festival with a heart that beats for local Malmo based talent, mixed with some of the top International artists & producers from around the world.
With over 80% of their initial €30,000 investment push secured there is just under 2 weeks left of the campaign to run, to raise the final 20%.
Set in picturesque Malmo, Sweden, the quaint (only 310,000 inhabitants) yet effervescent city boasts a rich and diverse multicultural tapestry of over 170 nationalities, almost 1⁄3 of the city being foreign-born.
The all-encompassing festival showcases every aspect of lifestyle and culture with electronic music at its core, sat alongside street food vendors plus a host of entertainment and graffiti workshops (not forgetting a custom built village for the younger attendees), all housed within Folkets Park - Malmos main community owned park in the heart of the city.
The event organisers have a development plan in place for the festival with the aim to build the project upwards of 20,000 guests by 2022. The festival’s main goal is to make high quality electronic music available to everyone in a welcoming and safe environment. Backyard Sessions’ booking policy also aims to book 50% female acts each year, working longer term for a more balanced working environment in the electronic music scene.
As part of the festival growth plan they have launched a crowdfunding project with the aim of allowing festival attendees to be part of their story by investing in the project in return for shares in the festival.
So far the crowdfunding campaign has secured €24,000 of their €30,000 minimum goal with 14 days left of the campaign. Early investors include a number of Backyard Sessions regulars, a host of Swedish and Danish club and event promoters, as well as a number of artists connected to the HMWL label.
Backyard Sessions looks set then, for a bright future in Malmo’s burgeoning music scene.
Ever dreamt of owning your own festival? Find out more about how to get involved here
When: 31st August - 1st September