Ex Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler hospitalised after 'stabbing himself' - report

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler was hospitalised on Thursday night after allegedly stabbing himself in the stomach.

According to TMZ.com, someone at the 54-year-old musician's Los Angeles home called 911 at around 6.30pm to report "someone had stabbed themselves".

"When cops and paramedics arrived, they discovered it was Adler who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach," the outlet reported.

The law enforcement sources added that the drummer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, which don't appear to be life-threatening.

"No one else is suspected to have been involved in the incident," the insider added.

The stabbing incident comes just four nights after Adler performed in Biloxi, Mississippi. He's next due back on stage at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas on 12 July.

Adler is most famous for being the drummer for Guns N' Roses, but was fired from the band in 1990 due to his alleged drug use. While he's had a couple of reunions with the group in recent years - such as when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 - he's moved on from his time with the band, and now fronts a new group called Adler's Appetite.

His issues with drugs appear to have been long-lasting, as he also featured on several TV shows to tackle his addiction - Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew for two seasons, and then spin-off series Sober House.

It's unclear at this stage whether or not the stabbing incident was related to any drug usage.