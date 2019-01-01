NEWS Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to wed at historic French chateau Newsdesk Share with :







Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly set to wed for a second time at the historic Chateau de Tourreau in France this weekend.



The pop star originally tied the knot with Game of Thrones actress Sophie in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony on 1 May (19), but they are now preparing to celebrate their union with a more formal event in Sarrians, after booking out the restored 18th century castle for their nuptials.



The couple and members of the wedding party, including the groom's brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas and their wives, were photographed arriving at the venue on Thursday (27Jun19), and Joe and Sophie's families are said to be staying at the private $5,000 (£4,000)-a-night nine-bedroom estate, where guests have access to a pool, a winery, and a tennis court.



The second wedding is expected to take place on Saturday (29Jun19), thanks to a telling Instagram post by U.S. self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw, who is a friend of the couple and will be attending the wedding. He appeared to let the date slip as he commented on a photo Joe posted of himself kissing his new wife with Paris' Eiffel Tower in the distance last weekend.



"Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha!" McGraw wrote. "See you at the wedding!"



Joe and Sophie arrived in Paris last week (ends21Jun19) with a group of loved ones to prepare for their big day, and they then travelled to a village in Provence for a little alone time, before heading to Sarrians.



The couple became engaged in 2017 after dating for about a year.