Nipsey Hussle was allegedly killed over 'snitching' comments

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down after discussing "snitching" allegations with his suspected killer, according to newly-released court documents.



Members of a grand jury indicted Eric Holder on six counts, including premeditated murder and attempted murder, last month (May19) for reportedly shooting and killing Nipsey in front of his Los Angeles store, Marathon Clothing, on 31 March (19).



Specific details surrounding the "personal dispute" which prosecutors believe led up to the hip-hop star's death had been sealed in court, but on Thursday (27Jun19), a California judge ruled the 515-page document should be released, following a motion for public access filed by editors at the Los Angeles Times.



The papers reveal that Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, had been hanging out with friends, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans outside his store on the afternoon of 31 March, when Holder and his girlfriend pulled into the parking lot to stop for food.



Holder is said to have walked over to Nipsey for a four-minute chat, during which the talk turned to a rumour about the 29 year old, who was said to have been working as a police informant.



"Apparently, the conversation had something to do with (Nipsey) telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching," Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the grand jury during his opening statements. "The conversation wasn't particularly intense. It wasn't particularly belligerent."



Holder was also allegedly heard saying to Nipsey something along the lines of, "So you've never snitched?"



The information was provided to prosecutors in testimonies given by Nipsey's business associate, Herman Douglas, who was present during the conversation, and a woman only identified as "Witness 1", who had been dating Holder.



She claims to have unwillingly served as his getaway driver after he allegedly used two different guns to kill Nipsey, and then threatened to slap her if she didn't get him away from the scene of the crime.



She has not been charged in relation to Nipsey's slaying after reaching an immunity deal with authorities, meaning her evidence cannot be used against her in any future prosecution.



Holder has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being held behind bars on $6.5 million (£5.1 million) bail.



If convicted, he faces life in prison.