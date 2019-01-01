Ariana, Miley & Lana's Charlie's Angels song teased in trailer

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have debuted a snippet of their Charlie's Angels collaboration in the first trailer for the new girl power action film.

Director Elizabeth Banks unveiled the teaser, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, on Thursday (27Jun19), and in it the actresses band together as a crime-fighting force as Ariana, Miley and Lana's new untitled track plays in the background.

"I'm thrilled that three of my favourite artists ended up doing a song for the film," Banks told People.com. "It's really exciting. I can't wait for people to... hear it when the single drops."

Ariana celebrated the trailer's release by sharing the footage on her Instagram page, and revealed she helped to put together the movie's soundtrack.

"@charliesangels in theaters this november ....," she wrote in the caption. "co executive producing this soundtrack... has been the coolest f**king thing in the world. beyond grateful for this opportunity and can't wait for everyone to hear the music and see this phenomenal film."

The soundtrack might feature Grande's collaboration with Chaka Khan after the I'm Every Woman singer revealed she was working on a new tune with Ariana for a film during an appearance on TV show Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday night (26Jun19).