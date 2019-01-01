This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.Following on from a string of highly praised singles so far this year, including ‘Merida’, ‘Crestfallen’, ‘Crave’ and his Marcaux collaboration ‘Hush’, 17-year-old singer and songwriter Noah Taylor now returns with his latest uplifting release ‘Love You A Lot’. Sitting comfortably in that euphoric side of synth-pop he has carved out for himself, his new single creates a beautifully progressive addition to his growing catalogue, making it one of his most heartfelt cuts so far.Since winning the BBC talent show Pitch Battle, Hannah Slavin has quickly become one of the more compelling emerging artists of the year so far, and in the midst of her hype has returned with the video for her debut single ‘I’m A Mess’. Despite its title, this new release reflects her own attitude of living life the way you want, which has now been amplified thanks to this light and uplifting new video.Having originally started writing music as a form of therapy to work through his emotions, London-based rapper KJ has quickly found himself as a prominent figure on the capital’s underground scene as he now delivers his debut single ‘Love Yourself’. Channelling his experiences of love, relationships and growing up in the city, the MC brings an elevated sense of awareness to the usual lovelorn release, provoking a hard and powerful message throughout.Having already found a strong and devout fanbase in his homeland of Ireland, Kilkenny’s Robert Grace now has his heart set on world domination as he returns with his latest offering ‘Moving Fast’. Taking influence from the uplifting pop direction of artists such as Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth, the singer delivers a bold and vibrant return, filled with an exciting and enticing production.After moving out of his hometown of Austin, Texas to New York City, where he found his voice as a singer and songwriter, Kris Kelly now continues the support for his self-produced body of work with the wonderfully sweeping ‘Cracked Porcelain’. Written as an exploration into LBGTQ+ identity, this new single sees the frontman channel a swooning mixture of guitars and violins to create a warm and inviting new release.