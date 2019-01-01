NEWS The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons remembers Keith Flint in Glastonbury tribute Newsdesk Share with :







The Chemical Brothers star Ed Simons has penned a moving tribute to the late Keith Flint for the Glastonbury festival's in-house newspaper.



Keith's band The Prodigy were due to perform at this year's edition of the iconic British music event, but he was found dead at his home near Dunmow, Essex on 4 March. He was 49 years old.

Although his death was not ruled a suicide, bandmate Liam Howlett claimed his friend "took his own life".



Ed, a contemporary of Keith's in the 1990s British electronic music scene, has written a moving tribute remembering the fallen star for the Glastonbury Free Press, a newspaper distributed to festivalgoers after arriving on Thursday.



In the article, the Star Guitar hitmaker remembered how Keith and Liam used to look after them early in their career when they were playing alongside each other in dance tents at festivals, and wrote that The Prodigy's famous 1997 Glastonbury set, "blew my mind".



After reminiscing about how the Firestarter hitmaker joined his group on stage at a London show and danced so wildly he kicked a power lead out, he concluded his article by writing that he hopes the late star knows how much he, and his fans loved him.



"It's very sad what has happened and I hope he knew how much he was loved, by so many, and what pleasure he gave to thousands and thousands of people," Ed wrote. "Love and respect to his friends and family."



The Chemical Brothers are headlining Glastonbury's Other Stage on Saturday.