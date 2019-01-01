Jess Glynne cancels more gigs following Isle of Wight debacle

Jess Glynne has cancelled more gigs and confessed she partied with the Spice Girls before pulling out of Britain's Isle of Wight festival earlier this month.

Jess, 29, has been banned for life by Isle of Wight bosses after she cancelled on them at the last minute blaming anxiety issues, after reports she had been revelling with the girl band, who she supported on tour, until the morning of the gig.

She has now cancelled four more dates on the advice of her doctors, blaming a haemorrhaged vocal cord.

"On the advice of my throat surgeon I am going to have to cancel my next shows through until July 14 and I hope to back as soon as possible after that," she wrote, pulling concerts in North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Wales and Staffordshire in England.

The I'll Be There hitmaker went on to confess to partying with the Spice Girls after their final Spice World - 2019 Tour date on 15 June.

However, she insisted she had been struggling with her voice, and that anxiety caused by that was the reason for her Isle of Wight no show.

"It is true that I went out and celebrated the end of the Spice tour," she explained. "That was a massive high for me and I wanted to mark it with the women who'd become friends and mentors to me.

"But I had also been suffering on and off for weeks with anxiety about my voice. It wasn't right. I wasn't sounding my best and I felt there was something wrong."

Jess explained she had flown to Boston, Massachusetts to get checked out, and her surgeon told her that she had to rest her voice totally for at least 10 days.

The British singer originally called the "negativity" around her Isle of Wight cancellation "a load of bulls**t" and that she felt anxious and weak and so couldn't go on stage.