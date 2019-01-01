Carrie Underwood 'felt silly' mourning her unborn children

Carrie Underwood has spoken of the trauma of suffering three miscarriages before her son Jacob's birth.

The American Idol winner, who is married to former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher, welcomed her second son in January.The couple also share four-year-old son Isaiah.

But speaking to The Guardian, the Cry Pretty hitmaker admitted she "felt silly" mourning her unborn children.

"I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long," she commented, adding, "I still feel it, you know."

The 36-year-old went on to share her pain immediately following the miscarriages and revealed that despite her attempts to remain positive throughout the ordeal, she struggled to maintain her composure off stage.

"I was still trying to do my job and put on a smiley happy face and be Carrie Underwood. And then I'd go home and fall apart," the star confessed.

And Carrie insisted she'll never stop grieving for her losses, adding: "I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby."