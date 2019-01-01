Snoop Dogg slammed for 'disgraceful' Paul Gascoigne post

Snoop Dogg has come under fire over an Instagram post that poked fun at troubled British soccer star Paul Gascoigne.

The 47-year-old sparked backlash when he shared Two Side-by-side Snaps Of The Ex England Player On Wednesday - a fresh-faced photograph of him aged 20, and a shocking picture of him at 47 - with the caption: "Alcohol abuse".

In the same post, the Signs hitmaker shared a set of pictures entitled "Marijuana abuse", which showed pictures of the rapper at the same ages, hardly looking any different.

The former midfield player has had a well-documented battle with alcohol addiction, drugs and mental health. And while it is not known whether Snoop - real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. - is aware of the 52-year-old's troubles, fans slammed the star as a "disgrace" and a "bully".

"No-one disrespects Gazza and gets away with it," wrote one user, while another commented, "Snoop Dogg is cancelled after going after Gazza like that."

"Snoop Dogg disrespecting Paul Gascoigne considering he suffered with alcoholism and other issues. F**king disgrace," another fan added.

A fourth fan posted: "Wow I can't believe what #SnoopDogg tweeted about Paul Gascoigne when he has an illness and Snoop chooses to be a stoner and not for medical reasons."