Alanis Morissette feared miscarriages had wrecked her dream of having three kids

Alanis Morissette is thrilled she's about to become a mum again at 45 after her dreams of having three kids appeared to be fading following a series of miscarriages.

In a candid new interview with SELF magazine, the Canadian singer/songwriter reveals there were "some false starts" between her two kids Onyx and Ever, who were born six years apart.

"I always wanted to have three kids, and then I've had some challenges and some miscarriages, so I just didn't think it was possible," Alanis told the magazine, explaining she felt "so much grief and fear" as she dealt with the losses.

"I chased and prayed for pregnancy and learned so much about my body and biochemistry and immunity and gynaecology through the process," she adds. "It was a torturous learning and loss-filled and persevering process."

But things changed for the better when she overhauled her health and started monitoring her body with the help of multiple doctors and pregnancy specialists.

The You Oughta Know singer announced she and her husband Mario Treadway were expecting their third child together in March.

In the SELF article, Alanis also opened up about her postpartum battles following the births of both her kids, telling the publication she isn't going to wait to seek help this time around if depression rears its head again.

"Now this time I'm going to wait four minutes," she says. "I have said to my friends, 'I want you to not necessarily go by the words I'm saying and as best as I can, I'll try to be honest, but I can't personally rely on the degree of honesty if I reference the last two experiences'."

In video linked to her new interview, she adds, "I'm just gonna be like, 'OK, everybody, even if I say I'm OK, I want you to resist believing me at first'. I'm actually gonna need support and I'm not gonna push it away."