Toni Braxton's niece died of heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication

Toni Braxton's 24-year-old niece died of a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication, autopsy results have revealed.

Lauren Braxton, the daughter of the singer's brother Michael Conrad Braxton, Jr., passed away on 29 April. It was initially reported that her tragic passing was linked to a heart condition.

But an autopsy completed by the medical examiner’s office in Maryland has now shown that drugs were to blame for Lauren's death.

Following Lauren's passing, Un-Break My Heart singer Toni took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with her late niece, writing: "R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton…I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken. Love you…always auntie 'Te Te'."

Toni's sister Tamar also opened up about Lauren's death in a post on Instagram Live, revealing she was feeling too "drained" to attend her funeral - a decision which drew ire from many of her fans.

"Get..your a*s up and go to the funeral for 2 hours then get back in your bed. I’m not hearing this excuse," one angrily responded.