Mary J. Blige entering TV production with new company and first-look deal

Mary J. Blige is shifting gears to focus on TV production by launching her own firm and signing a first-look deal with Lionsgate studio bosses.

The No More Drama hitmaker has been building up her acting resume in recent years, earning high praise for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2017 movie Mudbound, and now she is stepping behind the camera to create and develop her own small screen ideas via her new company, Blue Butterfly Productions.

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with Lionsgate," the superstar shares in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can't wait to bring all of our projects to life."

Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs adds, "Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We're delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we're humbled she's chosen us as her home.

"We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit."

Blige is currently starring in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, and recently joined the cast for the long-gestating third season of Scream, all while juggling her music career as she continues her King & Queen of Hearts World Tour with rap icon Nas.