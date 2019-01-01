Iggy Azalea undertook 'intensive workshop' to overcome childhood bullying

Iggy Azalea sought help after childhood bullying left her unable to handle criticism.

The star was treated in an Arizona mental health facility in 2017 following an intervention from her friends and management team. And speaking in a candid interview with RuPaul on Tuesday's instalment of his eponymous talk show, the 29-year-old confessed her difficult upbringing caused her to self-sabotage.

"I got bullied in high school and made fun of because I was always very ridiculous and over the top," the Fancy rapper shared. "It was hard for me in my adult life to be able to tell the difference between somebody being critical and constructive, and somebody bullying."

But the Australian-born star went on to reflect that the treatment did her the world of good, and assured her that the people around her have her back.

"I did an intensive workshop in Arizona. I went away and just talked," Iggy continued. "There were people around me that I worked with who were like, 'We love you and we think that you self-sabotage yourself'.

"It was good to say something to somebody who could give me the tools and information on how to make my life manageable when I’m feeling those things. So it was really useful - I’m glad that I went."

Iggy will release her new album In My Defense, her first since 2014's The New Classic, on 19 July.