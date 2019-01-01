Rihanna gets 'loud' about President Trump's immigration policies

Rihanna has encouraged her fans to "be as loud as you can" to protect immigrant rights.

The Barbados-born popstar has long been a critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, and spoke out about the recently delayed attempts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport at least 2,000 families in major cities across the country.

After she presented Mary J. Blige with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday night, the 31-year-old encouraged everyone to "be as loud as you can" when it comes to highlighting the issue.

"I think in any situation where something is as devastating as what's happening in America right now with the immigrants, you have to be as loud as you can," she told The Root backstage at the awards ceremony.

"You have to raise as much awareness, and not just that, but just as a whole, as a nation, put all your heads and all your voices together and be as loud as possible. That's the only way that politicians and the government actually listen, when they feel like their country is as concerned as the matter is concerning."

At the weekend, Rihanna addressed Trump directly in an Instagram post in which she held a T-shirt from her upcoming Fenty clothing collection emblazoned with the word 'Immigrant', which she described as a "prideful" word.

"hey @realdonaldtrump," she captioned the photo, which showed her surrounded by a diverse group of friends and colleagues.

The Grammy Award-winner added she was proud to be an immigrant and reminded her fans that loving her also means showing love for people like her.

"Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I'm an immigrant. I think people forget that a lot of times," she told The Cut, explaining her fashionable protest. "I think they see Rihanna the brand. But I think it's important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me.

"A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt."