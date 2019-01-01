Jess Glynne pens sweet note to 'inspirational' Spice Girls

Jess Glynne has reflected on her "inspirational" jaunt with the Spice Girls in a sweet Instagram post.

The 29-year-old supported the Wannabe hitmakers during their Spice World - 2019 Tour, which wrapped up with a three-night stint at London's Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

And sharing a snap of herself and bandmembers Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner on stage at the empty venue, the Hold My Hand singer thanked the girls for the experience.

"The first gig I went to in Wembley arena was The Spice Girls! I was a dreamer then and these 5 girls (back then) taught me to be free, be me, be proud to be a woman and to not give a f**k!" Jess wrote in the caption. "21 years later I stood on the same stage and toured with these ladies, not a dream a f**king reality! Thank you for having me. You have been nothing but light in my life from when I was a kid to right now."

The star also shared she felt "blessed" to share a stage with the group after being a lifelong fan, adding: "You have inspired me, encouraged me and shown me nothing but love and support! You are exactly what the Spice Girls stand for on and off stage.

"I feel blessed to know you all and to any woman in this industry who doesn't feel supported by another woman, f**k the people who look down, always look up cause hunny the rise is always nicer than the fall! Love and be loved!"

Following the sweet tribute to the Spice Up Your Life group, both Emma Bunton and Mel B replied to the star.

"Love you to bits! X" wrote Emma, while Mel wrote, "Ahhhh Jess such sweet words awww but let's not forget how bad a*s you are."

"I love you Mel B," replied Jess.

Jess and Mel have been embroiled in romance rumours after the pair reportedly "grew close" while on the road, but Mel has "remained adamant" things were just platonic between the two.