Bebe Rexha apologises after motivational story about overcoming bullies backfires

Bebe Rexha has apologised after her motivational story about overcoming bullies led to backlash from her fans.

The 29-year-old singer found herself targeted by haters after she took to Twitter to share the first line from a song she'd just written, "No one dies a virgin cause life f**ks us all".

Referencing the fact that the line is actually a quote from late singer Kurt Cobain, one of Bebe's followers replied: "i cannot stand this b**ch lmaoo (laugh my a*s off) kurt cobain and tumblr 2012 says hi."

But unwilling to take the criticism, Bebe replied: "1st of all you can put a quote in a song. And 2nd I’ll probably make millions off of it in my song."

The American star then used the exchange to recall her experience with haters and bullies.

"Sometimes haters are so f**kin annoying and they hurt my feelings but sometimes it’s fun And entertaining. Not gonna lie,” she wrote. "I was bullied by this girl in school and I cried every single day. Then recently I went to get a burger and I go to order and guess who took it? Just keep going. All bullies will be serving you burgers one day... I said extra pickles please."

One Twitter user then responded to tell Bebe that "simple work does not mean that you are a loser".

And the Last Hurrah star tweeted: "I agree with that. My bad. You’re right. I use to sell perfumes to really rich people when I started. I guess that’s an Old way of thinking and im still kinda scarred and hurt by her. Success is different for everyone.

“What I’m learning is you can’t make everyone happy. People are gonna ALWAYS gonna talk s**t so you might as well say what you wanna say and do what you wanna do. As long as you purposely dont do anything to hurt anyone. Anyways moral of the story is. #1 Don’t be mean to yourself. #2 Don’t be mean to others."

Bebe then decided to delete her initial tweet about the burger server, explaining: "I took down my bully tweet. It came off the wrong way. I was just trying to say that bullying ain’t right. And the kids in school really made me feel like I would never be anything in my life And I felt like I proved them wrong... But I worded my tweet wrong and I’ll try again tomorrow. Sorry. Love you lots."