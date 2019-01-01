NEWS Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey split Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello and relationship expert Matthew Hussey have reportedly split after 18 months together.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the romance had "run its course" and the pair "decided to break up about a fortnight ago".



But there are no hard feelings involved, as the source added: "It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way."



News of the split comes just days after Camila dropped the sexy video for Senorita, her collaboration with close friend Shawn Mendes. The video sees the pair enjoying an intimate night of passion after meeting in a diner, and sparked rumours among fans that they may be more than friends.



"This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though," the insider quipped.



Back in March, Camila appeared to be more loved up than ever as she took to social media to celebrate her 22nd birthday, marking the occasion by sharing "22 things I learned while being 21" - one of which was her love of love.



"No feeling compares to falling in love," she wrote. "It makes sense - all the movies, the stories, the songs. It IS the most intoxicating, consuming feeling that exists. Even when other things are just as important, I don't think any feeling compares to the intensity of it."



Speaking previously about her romance with Matthew, who she met when they both appeared on U.S. programme The Today Show, Camila revealed the 32-year-old had won her family's approval, and gushed of her beau: "He's so similar to me. In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."