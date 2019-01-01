Cardi B pleads not guilty to assault charges

Cardi B was back in a New York courtroom on Tuesday (25Jun19) to plead not guilty to charges relating to a strip club brawl last year (18).

The Money hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was indicted on 12 unspecified counts on Friday, and on Tuesday, the filing was unsealed as the rapper appeared before a judge at Queens Supreme Court for her arraignment hearing.

During the proceedings, prosecutors revealed Cardi was facing two felonies of attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury, while the remaining charges, all misdemeanours, include harassment, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

Asked how she wished to plead, the hip-hop star, who wore a navy blue pant suit with pink lapels, told the judge, "Not guilty sir, honour."

Cardi and two associates, who have also denied the charges, stand accused of attacking a pair of female bartenders, sisters known as Jade and Baddie Gi, at the Angels Strip Club in Manhattan last August, after suspecting one of them had slept with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

The 26 year old rejected a no jail plea deal to settle the legal trouble in April (19), when she only faced misdemeanours for assault and reckless endangerment, prompting prosecutors to present the case to members of a grand jury, who determined there was enough evidence to upgrade the charges to include the two felonies.

If convicted, Cardi could face up to four years in jail, according to TMZ.

The arraignment hearing took place three days after the mother-of-one defiantly told fans she had no plans to land behind bars.

At a BET Experience concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, Cardi referenced the indictment and declared, "F**k you mean? I ain't going to jail, I got a daughter (sic)!"

Cardi and Offset share baby Kulture, who turns one next month (Jul19).