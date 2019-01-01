Morrissey slammed for latest outburst on 'racism'

Morrissey has sparked outrage again by defending his controversial support for far-right politicians, insisting it's normal to prefer your "own race".

The former The Smiths frontman, 60, has been disowned by many former fans over his support for Anne Marie Waters, the leader of the anti-Muslim party For Britain.

In an interview with his nephew Sam Esty Rayner, published on his MorrisseyCentral website, the Everyday is Like Sunday singer claimed he has been unfairly denounced as a racist.

"The word (racism) is meaningless now," he said. "Everyone ultimately prefers their own race ... does this make everyone racist?"

Continuing his rant after claiming people turn every conversation towards racism, he added: "Diversity can't possibly be a strength if everyone has ideas that will never correspond. If borders are such terrible things then why did they ever exist in the first place? Borders bring order."

The rocker's latest comments have been denounced by Anglo-Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, who tweeted: "I used to like The Smiths. Mainly because @Johnny_Marr is an excellent guitarist but Morrissey was always an embarrassment. Hypocrital (sic) bigot, whose 'talent' extends to repeatedly warbling minor thirds over clever backing, has nothing to offer the world."

Others who slammed the star for his views included British comedian Adil Ray and the actor Samuel West.

In the bizarre interview, Morrissey also attacked journalists from The Guardian, calling them "barely toilet-trained" and accused them of hypocrisy for denouncing him while still venerating the late David Bowie.

During his Thin White Duke phase in the mid-1970s, Bowie was reported to have expressed sympathy for fascism. However, he quickly denied this, claiming several "theatrical" comments were misunderstood, and later blamed the episode on his fragile mental state while battling drug problems.