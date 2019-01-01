Jake Shears: 'It was right time for Scissor Sisters to quit music'

Jake Shears wanted the Scissor Sisters to "end on a high note" by quitting music after having a big hit.

The American group formed in 2001, and scored a string of international hits, including I Don't Feel Like Dancin', Filthy/Gorgeous, and Kiss You Off.

But in an interview with GayCities, the band's frontman revealed it was their U.S. dance chart-topping hit Let's Have a Kiki that inspired them to step away from the spotlight in 2012.

"I didn't know what the f**k to say after that song, quite honestly," he shared. "When that song came out and did what it did... I was just like, 'Well, there it is, I guess we did it.'"

Elaborating on the song's huge success, Shears said that after such a long time with the group, he thought it was a good idea for the band to quit while they were ahead.

"I thought, we've been recording and touring for 10 years, and I felt like it was time," the musician stated. "This wasn't what anybody in the band had planned to do. So I thought it would be fun to end on a high note."

But Jake insisted the band weren't gone for good, and hinted a future reunion is still on the cards.

"That's not to say we're never going to do anything again," he quipped. "The Scissor Sisters will be back."