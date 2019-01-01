Michael Jackson honoured on 10th anniversary of his death

Representatives from Michael Jackson's estate have paid tribute to the late King of Pop on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Jackson passed away at the age of just 50 on 25 June 2009 from prescription drug intoxication while preparing for a comeback concert residency in London.

A statement issued by his estate to The Associated Press (AP) marking the 10th anniversary of his passing called him a "gifted artist" and "extraordinary humanitarian" and urged fans to honour his memory by engaging in charitable acts.

"United in grief, the world wept not only at the loss of an artistic genius but at the void left by the loss of a father, son and brother," the statement continued. "A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever. But the true measure of Michael was his giving to others which came in many forms."

It went on to ask fans to mark his passing by, "planting a tree, volunteering at a shelter, cleaning up a public space or helping someone who is lost find their way."

According to editors at AP, fans plan to gather at Jackson's last home in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, where he received a fatal dose of the anaesthetic propofol before being declared dead at a nearby hospital. They will also attend a vigil at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, where the singer was laid to rest, and others plan to visit Jackson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Thousands also shared their memories of the Billie Jean hitmaker on social media, including his nephew Taj, who thanked well-wishers for focusing on the popstar's legacy rather than the controversy around the recent documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men claimed Jackson abused them as children.

"I'm so happy to read people's positive tweets about my uncle," he wrote on Twitter. "This has really helped me with my grieving. It also feels good to know that most people are seeing thru (sic) all the fake bs (bulls**t)."