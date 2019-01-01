Shawn Mendes blushes after dropping Camila Cabello during Senorita dance rehearsal

Shawn Mendes accidentally dropped Camila Cabello while rehearsing the dance routine for their new Senorita video.

The pair delighted fans by teaming up for the summery new track, with them performing an intimate dance routine before enjoying a night of passion in the accompanying video clip. And while the finished product is as sexy as Shawn and Camila had hoped, the rehearsals were anything but smooth.

Shawn shared a behind the scenes look at the making of the video with his fans on Monday, with the clip showing the Canadian crooner struggling with the choreography as he practised with Camila.

After working hard and apparently nailing the first part of the routine, the duo then moved onto the next part, which saw the former Fifth Harmony star pull away from Shawn, with her hunky dance partner meant to keep hold of her hand and pull her back in.

However, the Stitches star accidentally let go, meaning Camila went crashing to the ground.

Luckily for the 20-year-old, Camila, 22, saw the funny side of the situation, giggling as he stopped the music and checked on her before pulling her back off the floor.

Reflecting on the slip-up afterwards, Shawn blushed as he told the camera: "You can’t just drop Camila Cabello, you can’t do that. I can’t do that again or it’s over for me!"