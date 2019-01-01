Teairra Mari busted for DWI

R&B singer-turned-reality TV star Teairra Mari has been slapped with a string of charges following a driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest in New York City.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was allegedly spotted speeding by police officers in Queens early on Saturday morning (22Jun19), when they noticed the front right wheel of her red 2014 Dodge Charger was missing and the vehicle's bumper was dragging along the ground, creating sparks.

They pulled her over and requested a series of field sobriety tests after reportedly noting she was "unsteady on her feet" as she climbed out of the vehicle, according to legal documents obtained by the New York Post's Page Six.

Cops also claim she had "an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath", and a Breathalyser test indicated she was more than three times over the legal limit. Mari was subsequently taken into custody and booked for aggravated driving while intoxicated, having an open alcohol container in the vehicle, and driving without a license.

It's not the only legal issue JAY-Z's one-time protegee is facing - she hit headlines last year (18) after suing 50 Cent for invasion of privacy and emotional distress, linked to the leak of a sex tape, but her case was dismissed in November, when she was ordered to cover the rapper's legal fees.

She has since failed to do so, prompting 50 to demand additional compensation for the delay.