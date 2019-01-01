NEWS Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello set to claim this week’s highest new entry with Señorita Newsdesk Share with :







Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are speeding towards the week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart with Señorita, landing at Number 2 on the Official Chart Update.



The steamy new single leads on digital downloads midweek; it’s the second collaboration between the pair, who previously duetted on I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.



The rest of the Top 5 is dominated by old pals Ed Sheeran and Stormzy: Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care is set for a seventh week at Number 1, currently leading Shawn and Camila by 2,500 combined sales. Ed’s follow-up Cross Me feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock is eyeing a new peak following the release of its music video, currently up three places at 5.



Meanwhile, Stormzy’s emotive new single Crown is poised to debut at 4, with his previous Number 1 Vossi Bop just ahead at 3.



Sigala and Becky Hill edge toward the Top 10 with Wish You Well climbing three spots to 11, and Coventry rapper Jay1 is on course to claim his second Top 20 with Mocking It at 18.



Also heading for a Top 40 debut this week is Nicki Minaj with Megatron (22), Lil Nas X’s second single Panini (24), and Mr Sheeen by Drill rappers Digga D & Russ Splash (25). Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon could claim his first UK Top 40 single with Canter (31).



Finally, Manchester Grime artist Bugzy Malone is set to claim his second Top 40 hit with Kilos, currently at 34.

