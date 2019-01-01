NEWS Will Young eyes a fifth Number 1 album with Lexicon Newsdesk Share with :







The evergreen Will Young looks set to add another Number 1 to his haul this week as his seventh studio album, Lexicon tops the Official Chart Update.



Should Lexicon hold on to the Number 1 slot until the announcement of Friday's chart, it would be Will's fifth UK chart-topping album, and comes four years after he last ruled the Official Albums Chart with previous set 85% Proof.



Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club are on track for a third Top 10 as False Alarm starts at 3, while Mark Ronson's Late Night Feelings is on course to score the producer a fourth Top 10, new at 5.



Electronic group Hot Chip's seventh studio album A Bath Full of Ecstasy could return them to the Top 10 for the first time in over a decade, starting at 6 – the album was co-produced with Cassius's Philippe Zdar, who passed away last week in Paris.



The Raconteurs are aiming for a third Top 10 with Help Us Stranger, new at 7; Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup that includes Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp as its members, are at 9 with Rise; and an album of Prince rarities and demos that later became huge hits for other artists, Originals, is in at 15.



Experimental rock band Black Midi start at Number 21 with Schlagenheim; Lil Nas X's EP 7 is in at Number 22; and Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon's Erratic Cinematic leaps 27 slots to Number 27 following the announcement of his UK and Ireland tour.



A live version of Embrace's 1998 chart-topper The Good Will Out starts at 30, and as she continues her UK tour, Pink's Greatest Hits: So Far leaps 33 slots to return to the Top 40 at 34.