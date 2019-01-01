NEWS Adam Lambert met 'cute and witty' boyfriend on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :







Adam Lambert met his new boyfriend Javi Costa Polo on Instagram.



The New Eyes hitmaker has been dating the model for the past seven months, and the pair went public with a sweet Instagram post in February.



Asked how they met, Adam told Britain's The Sun newspaper: "Instagram. I just saw a picture and we started chit-chatting in the DMs (direct messages).



"It was very playful and cute and witty. We talked for about a month because I was travelling," the 37-year-old continued. "When I got back we went on a date and it just clicked, and we've been together ever since."



The star went on to gush over his newfound happiness, and revealed he's developed a penchant for nights in since settling down with his new beau.



"When you're single I think that's a motivating force to go out, because you think, 'Maybe I'll meet somebody'," the former American Idol star considered. "But now it's like I feel content. I don't need to go and chase anything."



Adam is currently gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album Velvet, and will hit the road as part of Queen + Adam Lambert for a North American tour, which begins on 10 July.