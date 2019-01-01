NEWS The Libertines announce UK shows for December Newsdesk Share with :







The Libertines are very happy to announce a nine-date Christmas jaunt across the UK in December, along with shows in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Brussels and The Netherlands in October and November. Tickets, for what is The Libertines first headline tour in over two years, go on sale at 9:00am on Friday 28th June.



The full dates are:



OCTOBER

27th Sunday Paris Olympia

NOVEMBER

2nd Saturday Cologne Carlswerk

4th Monday Munich Tonhalle

5th Tuesday Berlin Columbiahalle

17th Sunday Luxembourg Den Atelier

18th Monday Brussels Cirque Royale

20th Wednesday Utrecht Tivoli Vrendenburg

21st Thursday Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

DECEMBER

3rd Tuesday Bournemouth O2 Academy

4th Wednesday Leeds O2 Academy

6th Friday Dundee Caird Hall

7th Saturday Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

10th Tuesday Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12th Thursday Nottingham Rock City

14th Saturday Birmingham O2 Academy

16th Monday Bristol O2 Academy

18th Wednesday London O2 Academy Brixton



The Libertines bar ‘The Waste Land’ and recording studio, at‘The Albion Rooms’ in Margate, open on the 16th August. More details on the opening celebrations of the bar and studio to follow shortly.



As previously announced Peter Doherty and Carl Barât play two acoustic shows at London’s Hackney Empire on Thursday 5th September and Friday 6th September, as part of Somewhere Festival, which sold-out within minutes of going on sale.



Peter Doherty recently released his acclaimed new album ‘Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres’ and toured the UK and Europe. Carl Barât latterly returned from a sold-out tour of the far East. The Libertines are currently working on their fourth album, the followup to the No.3 UK charting album ’Anthems For Doomed Youth’ (2015), which spawned the hits ‘Gunga Din,’ ‘Heart Of The Matter’ and ‘You’re My Waterloo.’



The Libertines released their debut single, ‘What A Waster,’ in 2002. A second single ‘Up The Bracket' was released in September of the same year and hit the UK Top 30 and was followed by their debut album, also entitled ‘Up The Bracket’ (produced by Mick Jones - The Clash). ‘Time For Heroes' was unveiled in January 2003, followed by 'Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ (produced by Bernard Butler). A second album, ‘The Libertines,’ was released in August 2004 and entered the UK album chart at Number One, spawning the top 10 singles ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ and ‘What Became Of The Likely Lads.’



Following the release of ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ The Libertines played to over a million fans worldwide, including sold out shows at Hyde Park, three nights at Alexandra Palace, seven UK Arena shows, Brixton Academy, The Roundhouse, The Royal Festival Hall, along with headlining Reading, Leeds, Y Not, Victorious, Truck, T In The Park and On BlackHeath Festivals.



The Libertines are Peter Doherty – vocals/guitar, Carl Barât – vocals/guitar, John Hassall – bass guitar and Gary Powell – drums.