NEWS Dave Grohl and ZZ Top founder Billy Gibbons to feature on new Queens of the Stone Age album







'Smart Dressed Man' rocker Billy revealed that the band's frontman Josh Homme recruited himself and Foo Fighters singer Grohl to work on the follow-up to 2017's 'Villains' while at a party.



Speaking to EonMusic, the 69-year-old musician said: "Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens of the Stone Age and Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big BBQ.



"So there was this interesting gathering. So we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys [referring to late Abbott brothers Vinnie and Dimebag]."



"We had gone to the desert to work on just a couple of tracks, and I was outside, and Josh came out of the studio, and he had this box, and it was making some strange noise, and I said, 'Hey, what is that?' And he goes, 'I don't know, I just found it.'



"I said, 'Don't touch a thing; we're going to use it for the song!' So that's how it started.



Billy spilled that Josh, 46, has finished the Queens of the Stone Age album which is expected to be released in October.



He said: "He's completed it. I think that he said he wants to put it out Halloween. It'll be good."



The band - which is currently comprised of Josh, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman and Jon Theodore - released 'Villains' on August 25, 2017 and it was the first Queens of the Stone Age album to not feature any guest musicians.

Grohl, 50, last performed on a Queens of the Stone Age album back in 2013 when he provided drums on their sixth studio LP '...Like Clockwork'.