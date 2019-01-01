NEWS Liam Gallagher fears children will become victims of knife crime epidemic Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher fears his teenage sons are at risk of falling victim to London's knife crime epidemic.



Although the number of fatal stabbings in the British capital has fallen in the first three months of this year, a rise in victims under 24 and several high profile cases have sparked calls for the city's Mayor Sadiq Khan and the U.K. government to take action.



And Liam, 46, who has four children, including two teenage boys who live in London, is among the parents worried his own children will end up being stabbed.



"Every morning you wake up there's some 16-year-old being knifed to death and that," the rocker, who grew up in a housing estate in Manchester, England, said during an interview with BBC Breakfast. "I've got kids that age, out and about and that, doing their thing, living, being young. That freaks me right out - it does worry me. I've got teenagers."



Calling on the Mayor to take tougher action, he added: "I'd have a word with that mayor - he seems to not be doing a good job, all them kids getting knifed and all that. The only thing that ever comes out of his mouth is, 'London is open.' What, open for knife crime and dying and stuff?"



The former Oasis rocker also slammed Conservative politicians for confessing to drug use, despite admitting to often taking illegal substances in the past.



"Shame on them. If I did see a politician taking drugs, man, he'd get a clap around the head," he said.



Despairing of the state of British politics, which is in turmoil due the resignation of Theresa May as Prime Minister and the deadlock over Brexit, he moaned: "It's a horrible time. The people that are meant to be in charge... it's like they're all doing ketamine. None of them know what's going on."