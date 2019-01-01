Granger Smith's wife 'hurting so bad' following son's death

Granger Smith's wife Amber is "trying to make life as normal as possible" as she grieves for her three-year-old son River.

The Backroad Song star, 39, broke the tragic news of his son's passing to fans via Instagram on 6 June, and subsequently revealed he died in a drowning accident at their family home.

Recently, the pair opened up about their loss in a candid YouTube clip, and now Amber has shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram explaining how difficult the experience has been.

Sharing a snap of the couples other two children - daughter London, seven, and five-year-old son Lincoln - in front of a dinosaur skeleton at a museum in Chicago, Illinois, she wrote: "This dinosaur was discovered in FAITH, South Dakota... and he died by a River. Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you. We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven with this (dinosaur)."

The actress went on to explain how she's trying to keep things together for the sake of her family, but confessed she is "hurting so bad" in the wake of River's passing.

"Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest. Every single thing reminds me of him," the 37-year-old shared. "I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I'm trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside."

Amber ended the post by thanking fans for their support, and shared some words of positivity, adding: "Dumb little things don't matter anymore. My family does. My faith does. We've got this.

"Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really does help us so much," she concluded the post, adding the hashtag, "#livelikeriv."