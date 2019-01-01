Janet Jackson avoids addressing Michael abuse allegations in new interview

Janet Jackson insisted her brother Michael Jackson's legacy "will continue", as she avoided talking about the sexual abuse allegations surrounding the star in a new interview.

Dan Reed's documentary Leaving Neverland detailed allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claimed the Thriller star sexually abused them when they were children. And while Michael's estate and several of his relatives have slammed the claims, Janet chose not to address them during a rare interview with Britain's Sunday Times newspaper ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death.

Gushing about her late sibling's lasting impact on the music industry, she said: "It will continue... I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world.

"I hope I'm not sounding arrogant in any way - I'm just stating what it is. It's really all God's doing, and I'm just thankful for that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Janet reflected on how her life has changed since she became a mother to son Eissa, now two.

"(I'm in a) great space," she smiled. "I have a beautiful son."

And while balancing motherhood with a career as a world-famous singer might sound daunting, Janet has managed so well that she's even earned a new nickname from her pals.

"My friends call me Superwoman," she laughed. "God knows I’m not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I’m getting from the inspiration of Eissa."

Michael's family will mark 10 years since his death on Tuesday.