Cardi B leads winners at 2019 BET Awards

Cardi B led the winners at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday night, taking home two gongs including the prestigious prize for Album of the Year.

The 26-year-old rapper collected the honour for her record Invasion of Privacy from Anderson Paak, and couldn't contain her excitement as she thanked the audience at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"Thank you so much, everybody," the I Like It star said. "As a female artist I always feel like, damn, sometimes I feel like I’m doing too much, and sometimes I feel like I’m not doing too much. You know what I’m saying? It’s like you’re never motherf**king perfect to these people, but, the numbers don’t lie. Three times platinum and I want to thank everybody who participated on the album... I’m glad I made an album that your sister, your mother, your grandmother like it."

Cardi, who went on to take home the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist prize, was also in charge of opening the awards, and pulled out all the stops with an energetic performance of her tracks Press and Clout. Wearing a barely-there green outfit, the mother-of-one also delighted her husband, Migos star Offset, with a sexy lap dance on stage as she performed her latest single.

Despite winning two prizes at the awards, Cardi was actually nominated for seven, but lost out on categories such as Collaboration of the Year, which went to Travis Scott and Drake for Sicko Mode, and Video of the Year, which was won by Childish Gambino for This Is America.

The BET Awards also served as a fitting tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot to death on 31 March. As well as being named Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Nipsey also won the Humanitarian Award, with his family - his mother, father, grandmother, children and fiancee, actress Lauren London - accepting the prize on his behalf.

"I just want to thank you guys for all the love and support, and the marathon continues again,” an emotional Lauren told the crowd.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG and Marsha Ambrosius also performed a touching medley as a tribute to the late rapper, with Khaled shouting at the end: "Long live Nipsey Hussle. The marathon continues."

The full list of winners from the 2019 BET Awards is as follows:

Album of the Year - Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist - Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist - Bruno Mars

Best Group - Migos

Best Collaboration - Travis Scott ft. Drake, Sicko Mode

Best Male Hip Hop Artist - Nipsey Hussle

Best Female Hip Hop Artist - Cardi B

Video Of The Year - Childish Gambino, This Is America

Video Director of the Year - Karena Evans

Best New Artist - Lil Baby

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Snoop Dogg ft. Rance Allen, Blessing Me Again

Best International Act - Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best New International Act - ShoMadjozi (South Africa)

Best Actress - Regina King

Best Actor - Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award - Marsai Martin

Best Movie - Blackkklansman

Sportswoman of the Year - Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year - Stephen Curry

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award - Ella Mai, Trip

Humanitarian Award - Nipsey Hussle

Lifetime Achievement Award - Mary J. Blige

BET Her Award - H.E.R., Hard Place