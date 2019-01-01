Neil Young 'heartbroken' after death of longtime manager

Neil Young has shared an emotional tribute to his friend and longtime manager Elliot Roberts.

The musician honoured the 76-year-old, who died on Friday (21Jun19), in a sweet post shared on his website.

“My friend for over 50 years, Elliot Roberts, has passed away," he began the post about his pal of over 50 years. "We are all heartbroken, but want to share what a great human being Elliot has been. Never one to think of himself, he put everyone else first.

"That’s what he did for me for over fifty years of friendship love laughter, managing my life, protecting our art in the business of music. That’s what he did," Young continued.

Remembering his "best friend in the world" and his sense of humour, the Rockin' in the Free World hitmaker recalled how his manager was always by his side, no matter what.

"No matter where I was in the world, no matter his other obligations, he was always by the side of the stage as much as he could be... Elliot was the funniest human being on earth with his uncanny wit and a heart filled with love," he shared.

Roberts also managed the careers of Joni Mitchell, the Eagles, Tom Petty, the Talking Heads and Devo, and Young praised him for always putting his clients first.

“Elliot loved making deals for all of us, saving our publishing rights, ensuring we were treated well, helping book our concerts, as well as booking the Bridge Concert with Marsha Vlasic from the very beginning for over 30 years. He made it happen,” the musician added.

“This world is forever changed for me, for all who knew him and loved him. His memory shines with love. Elliot Roberts was the greatest manager of all time. See you at the gig, Elliot,” Young concluded his tribute.