Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner staging big wedding next weekend, according to Dr. Phil

Self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw appears to have let slip the date of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France.



The couple tied the knot legally in Las Vegas last month (May19), and Joe and his new bride are now in Paris for a much-anticipated ceremony to celebrate their nuptials in front of family and friends.



Many fans felt sure the pair would stage the event over the weekend, after arriving in France on Thursday (20Jun19), but it appears the newlyweds are enjoying a little down time together with a few famous pals - and wedding guests - before the big day.



And after Jonas posted a photo of himself kissing his new bride with the Eiffel Tower in the distance on Instagram on Sunday, Dr. Phil responded: "Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!"



So it appears the Jonas Brothers star and the actress, who recently opened up about her struggles with depression on Dr. Phil's radio show, will stage their nuptials next weekend.



During their trip to Paris, Joe has been spotted riding scooters around the city with his pals, before the couple enjoyed a dinner with friends shortly after leaving the luxury Hotel Costes.



The newlyweds were joined by Joe's brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra over the weekend and the two couples dined at the Musee Des Arts Restaurant in Paris on Sunday.