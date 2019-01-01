Nipsey Hussle's daughter honours dad at graduation

Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle's daughter paid tribute to her late father at her elementary school graduation over the weekend (22-23Jun19).

During the ceremony, 10-year-old Emani Asghedom gave her dad a shout-out, thanking him for always being there for her up until his death in March (19).

"I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me," she said.

The little girl's guardian, Nipsey's sister Samantha Smith and the late rap star's son Kross, posted images from the graduation ceremony online.

"Baby girl growing up," Smith captioned one of the photos.

Emani's birth mother, Tanisha Foster, lost custody of her child last month (May19) after members of Hussle's family ruled she is an unfit mother.

Emani has been living with her Aunt Samantha since her father's death.

In her petition for custody, Smith stated she wanted to "ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship" with her family.

Foster is currently battling a 2017 DUI after failing to complete a court-ordered programme. A new probation violation hearing has been set for July.