Ed Sheeran attends premiere of Yesterday in British seaside town

Ed Sheeran hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Yesterday, which was held in the seaside town of Gorleston in Norfolk, England on Friday.



The Shape of You hitmaker turned up to the special screening of Danny Boyle's new Beatles-inspired film at the Palace Cinema, alongside writer Richard Curtis and actress Kate McKinnon, who also stars in the movie.



Yesterday was projected simultaneously on four screens to more than 400 people, ahead of its release on 28 June.

It tells the story of an unsuccessful musician, played by Himesh Patel, who wakes up after a traffic accident to find he is only person in the world who knows The Beatles existed.



Filming largely took place last year in locations across Suffolk and Norfolk, including Southwold, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Halesworth, and at the Latitude Festival. More than 6,000 local people were recruited to appear in scenes shot on Gorleston beach last June.



The Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire director praised Suffolk native Sheeran for agreeing to a cameo in the film.

"He was great actually," Boyle told the East Anglian Daily Times. "He was lovely and it pays off, and he's very funny in the film."



And the award-winning filmmaker hopes that filming Yesterday in the area will have a positive effect on the town of Gorleston.



"It's lovely, trying to complete a story, rather than just dropping into a location and you never hear from us again. You can bring some money into the local economy," Boyle explained. "I think anybody who sees the film will, there will be lots of people who want to come here."