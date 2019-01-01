Mick Jagger returns to the stage following heart surgery

Mick Jagger took to the stage to perform with the Rolling Stones for the first time since undergoing heart surgery earlier this year.

The 75-year-old was hospitalised in April and underwent a heart valve replacement, leading to the rockers postponing 14 dates on their U.S. No Filter Tour.

And on Friday, the band's frontman made a triumphant return to the stage, performing for more than three hours in front of 60,000 people at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Fans at the gig, which kicked off the rescheduled leg of the band’s North America tour, shared videos and photos on social media, showing Jagger singing and dancing on stage.

“Thank you for a great opening show Chicago,” Jagger wrote on Instagram and Twitter after the gig, alongside a photo of him wearing a black and white checked bomber jacket on stage.

According to TMZ.com, the rockers pleased fans with a selection of their most iconic hits, including Satisfaction, Sympathy for the Devil, Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Paint it Black, Gimme Shelter, and Jumpin’ Jack Flash.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” the rocker told Toronto radio station Q107 earlier this month. “Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks… This morning (I did) a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band.”

Jagger also revealed that, despite his advancing years, he still enjoys the process of touring - as long as it's not all the time.

"(Today I) spend three or four months on the road in a year and that seems to be quite a good balance," he smiled.