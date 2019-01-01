Nicki Minaj and boyfriend Kenneth Petty get marriage license

Nicki Minaj teased she's in a "happy place" now that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty have obtained a marriage license.

During a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1 on Friday, the 36-year-old revealed the pair finally have the official document needed to get hitched in the U.S.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj shared. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

The Anaconda hitmaker and Petty have been dating since last December, and he also stars in the rapper's new music video for Megatron, which also dropped on Friday.

The video features the couple in steamy hot tub as she sings the racy lyrics, “I f*** him like I miss him / He just came out of prison."

Fans speculated the line was a reference to Petty’s criminal record, as he previously served time for manslaughter, and is a registered sex offender in the state of New York.

While Minaj's fans have expressed concern over her new boyfriend and his chequered past, the rapper fired back at followers on Instagram who criticised their relationship.

“He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go awf (sic) Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo," she fired, seemingly hinting at Petty's sex offender status.

Back in March, Minaj sparked rumours she and her boyfriend had wed after calling Petty her “husband” on her radio show.