Katy Perry supports Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at beauty launch

Katy Perry proved she's all about happy families by supporting her fiance's ex-wife as she launched her newest skincare product.

Katy stepped out to celebrate model Miranda Kerr and even posed for a photo with the pregnant stunner as she launched KORA Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C serum on Thursday.

Sharing a snap of herself and ex-husband Orlando Bloom's new fiancee on Instagram, Miranda wrote: "Thanks for shining bright with me @katyperry & Angela @koraorganics."

Katy, who attended the launch with her sister Angela Hudson, congratulated Miranda on her latest product, adding: "KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product. also, love u sissy (sic)."

Sofia Richie also attended the event, posting a photo with the model on Instagram from the launch. "A day surrounded with good energy," she captioned a shot of her posing with the Australian beauty.

Miranda was married to Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando from 2010 to 2013, and the couple shares an eight-year-old son, named Flynn.

Orlando, 42, and Katy first started dating after getting together at a Golden Globe Awards after-party in 2016. They announced that they were breaking up in March 2017, but subsequently got back together.

The 34-year-old musician agreed to marry the British actor in February following a romantic Valentine's Day proposal.

Pregnant Miranda married businessman Evan Spiegel in 2017, and share a one-year-old son named Hart.